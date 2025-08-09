Next Article
Box office: 'Mahavatar Narsimha' crosses ₹126 crore in 15 days
Animated mythological film Mahavatar Narsimha is on a roll, crossing ₹126 crore at the box office in just 15 days.
Co-written by Jayapurna Das, Ashwin Kumar, and Rudra Pratap Ghosh, it pulled in ₹8 crore on August 8 alone.
Evening and night shows are especially packed, showing just how much audiences are enjoying it.
Film's performance across languages
The film isn't sticking to one language—Hindi and Telugu viewers have really shown up, with Hindi bringing in nearly ₹55 crore and Telugu over ₹15 crore by the end of week two.
Voice leads Aditya Raj Sharma and Haripriya Matta are getting lots of love as Mahavatar Narsimha keeps smashing records across formats.