Kelly Clarkson's talk show returns in September after ex-husband's death
The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming back this September, just weeks after the loss of Kelly's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.
Blackstock passed away at 48 after a private battle with melanoma.
Even though they split in 2022, Kelly was there for him during his illness to support their kids, River Rose (11) and Remington (9).
Amid personal challenges, Kelly launched a new show
While Brandon was ill, Kelly put her kids first—she paused her Las Vegas residency and missed some episodes of her talk show, letting guest hosts step in.
Still, she stayed connected with fans and even launched a new show, Songs and Stories with Kelly Clarkson, set to premiere August 19.
The confirmed return of her talk show highlights how she's managing both personal challenges and her career.