The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied rumors that former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman is being considered as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir as the head coach of the men's Test team. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia recently clarified that there have been no discussions or moves to change the leadership structure of the Test side. Here are further details.

Clarification Saikia dismisses rumors as baseless ANI quoted Saikia as saying, "This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news. Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it." He further added, "People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it."

Performance review India's recent Test performance under Gambhir Under head coach Gambhir, Indian cricket hit a new low after losing their first Test series to South Africa at home since 2000. This marked India's second Test series rout at home in successive years. They also lost 3-0 to New Zealand last year. After the series defeat to the Proteas, Gambhir said that it is up to the BCCI to decide his future.

Series highlights How India's Test side has fared under coach Gambhir Under Gambhir's first assignment as head coach (2024), India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the home Test series. However, New Zealand handed India a 0-3 series defeat in their own backyard. India were whitewashed for the first time in a three-Test series at home. Later that year, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under (1-3). They fared well on the England tour, drawing the five-match series 2-2. After beating West Indies 2-0 at home, India lost 0-2 to South Africa.