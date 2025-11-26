SA win first Test series in India since 2000: Stats

In a historic feat, South Africa routed India 2-0 in the two-match Test series after winning in Guwahati. The Proteas won the 2nd Test after successfully defending 548. They bowled India out for 140 on the final day. The first-ever Test match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium was marked by Senuran Muthusamy's ton as well as splendid spells from Marco Jansen and Simon Harmer.

Match A look at match summary Electing to bat, SA racked up a mammoth 489 on the back of Muthusamy's ton and 93 from Jansen. Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets. India perished for 201, with Jansen taking a record six-wicket haul. SA refrained from enforcing the follow-on and declared on 260/5 in the second innings. Chasing an improbable 549, India lost by 408 runs. Harmer shone with a five-wicket haul.

Century Maiden Test century for Muthusamy An incredible century from lower-order batter Muthusamy laid the foundation for South Africa's win. With SA down to 246/6, he slammed 109 off 206 balls (10 fours and 2 sixes). He shared valuable stands with Kyle Verreynne and Jansen, powering SA past 400. With this being the maiden Test match in Guwahati, Muthusamy made history. He is the first-ever centurion at this venue.

Feats Muthusamy attains these feats According to Cricbuzz, Muthusamy is the third South African batter with a Test century from No. 7 or lower against India, joining Quinton de Kock (111, Visakhapatnam, 2019) and Lance Klusener (102*, Cape Town, 1997). Muthusamy is also the fifth SA player with a Test century at No. 7 or lower in Asia. He has joined de Kock, JP Duminy, Wiaan Mulder, and Verreynne.

Jansen Joint-most sixes against India in a Test innings Jansen, known for his handy knocks, propelled the Proteas to 489. Batting at No. 9, he slammed a 91-ball 93 (6 fours and 7 sixes). According to ESPNcricinfo, Jansen raced to his fourth half-century in Test cricket. He also recorded his career-best score. Jansen now has the joint-most sixes against India in a Test innings, with Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (7 vs India, Lahore, 2006).

Fifer Record fifer for Jansen After displaying batting skills, Jansen battered India with the ball. He took 6/48 in 19.5 overs as India were bowled out for 201. According to Cricbuzz, Jansen is the fourth South African pacer with a Test five-wicket haul in India, joining Lance Klusener, Dale Steyn, and Kyle Abbott. Jansen now has the third-best innings figures (6/48) for a Proteas pacer in India

Feats Other feats attained by Jansen Jansen now has the fourth-best innings returns for a left-arm pacer in Tests in India, behind England's John Lever (7/46, Delhi, 1976), Australia's Geoff Dymock (7/67, Kanpur, 1979), and Australia's Alan Davidson (7/93, Kanpur, 1959). Jansen is just the third visiting player with a fifer and a 50-plus score in a Test in India since 2000, joining Nicky Boje (SA) and Jason Holder (WI).

Information SA claim series win As mentioned, South Africa won their first Test series in India since March 2000 when they beat India 2-0. This was SA's only series victory in the nation in Test history.

Harmer Harmer takes six wickets Spinner Simon Harmer once again spun his web, this time on Day 5. Harmer knocked over opener KL Rahul, bringing India down to 21/2 on the fourth evening. The off-spinner dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2), Rishabh Pant (13), Washington Sundar (16), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0). Harmer was the pick of SA's bowlers, conceding just 37 runs in 23 overs.

Information Harmer finishes with 17 wickets Harmer was South Africa's standout spinner of the series, having finished with 17 wickets from two matches. According to Cricbuzz, he now has the most wickets by a SA bowler in a Test series in India, going past Dale Steyn's 15 in 2008.

Feats Harmer bags these feats In four Tests in India, Harmer has taken 27 wickets at an average of 15.03. His tally includes a bowling strike rate of 36.1. According to ESPNcricinfo, the off-spinner now has the most wickets for South Africa in India in the format. He went past Styen, who took 26 wickets from six matches at 21.38 in the nation.

Jadeja Jadeja, India's lone warrior Jadeja, who took four wickets in the second innings, bolstered India with the bat, but to no avail. He came in after India were reduced to 58/5 on the final day. With defeat imminent, Jadeja held his fort with positive footwork against spinners. The left-handed batter added 30-plus runs with Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar. He eventually fell to Keshav Maharaj, scoring 54 (87).

Information Sixth Test fifty in 2025 Jadeja has been in sublime form in the whites this year. In Guwahati, he raced to his sixth Test half-century in 2025. He also scored two tons, one each against England (Manchester) and West Indies (Ahmedabad).

Performers Other notable performers from the match Tristan Stubbs narrowly missed out on his third Test century. His brilliance meant SA declared at 260/5, setting India a massive 549-run target. The Proteas batter scored 94 off 180 balls (9 fours and a six). Kuldeep Yadav fell short of his sixth fifer in Test cricket, though he recorded his career-best innings figures against SA (4/115 in the first innings).

Markram World record for Markram Aiden Markram set a new world record by taking nine catches in a Test. The historic feat was achieved on Day 5. With this, Markram surpassed India's Ajinkya Rahane, who previously held the record for most catches taken by an outfielder (8) in a Test match. Markram took five catches in the first innings, the joint-most for SA with Graeme Smith.