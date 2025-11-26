Guwahati Test: Simon Harmer shatters records with six-fer against India
What's the story
South Africa bowler Simon Harmer once again spun his web, this time in their massive 408-run win over India in the 2nd Test in Guwahati. He took six wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 140 in an attempt to chase 549 on Day 5. Harmer, who took three scalps in the first innings, finished the series with 17 wickets.
Spell
Harmer dismantles Indian batting line-up
Chasing an improbable 549, the Indian batters struggled on Day 5. Harmer knocked over opener KL Rahul, bringing India down to 21/2 on the fourth evening. The off-spinner dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2), Rishabh Pant (13), Washington Sundar (16), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0). Harmer was the pick of SA's bowlers, conceding just 37 runs in 23 overs.
Information
Harmer finishes with 17 wickets
Harmer was South Africa's standout spinner of the series, having finished with 17 wickets from two matches. According to Cricbuzz, he now has the most wickets by a SA bowler in a Test series in India, going past Dale Steyn's 15 in 2008.
Feats
Harmer bags these feats
In four Tests in India, Harmer has taken 27 wickets at an average of 15.03. His tally includes a bowling strike rate of 36.1. According to ESPNcricinfo, the off-spinner now has the most wickets for South Africa in India in the format. He went past Styen, who took 26 wickets from six matches at 21.38 in the nation.