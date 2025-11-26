Guwahati Test: Simon Harmer shatters records with six-fer against India 

South Africa bowler Simon Harmer once again spun his web, this time in their massive 408-run win over India in the 2nd Test in Guwahati. He took six wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 140 in an attempt to chase 549 on Day 5. Harmer, who took three scalps in the first innings, finished the series with 17 wickets.

Spell Harmer dismantles Indian batting line-up Chasing an improbable 549, the Indian batters struggled on Day 5. Harmer knocked over opener KL Rahul, bringing India down to 21/2 on the fourth evening. The off-spinner dismissed Kuldeep Yadav (5), Dhruv Jurel (2), Rishabh Pant (13), Washington Sundar (16), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (0). Harmer was the pick of SA's bowlers, conceding just 37 runs in 23 overs.

Information Harmer finishes with 17 wickets Harmer was South Africa's standout spinner of the series, having finished with 17 wickets from two matches. According to Cricbuzz, he now has the most wickets by a SA bowler in a Test series in India, going past Dale Steyn's 15 in 2008.