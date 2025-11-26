Aiden Markram scripts history with nine catches in a Test

South African cricketer Aiden Markram has set a new world record by taking nine catches in a Test match. The historic feat was achieved during the 2nd Test against India at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, which the Proteas won by 408 runs. With this, Markram surpassed India's Ajinkya Rahane , who previously held the record for most catches taken by an outfielder (8) in a Test match.

Catch tally Markram's record-breaking performance Markram created the world record on Day 5 as India attempted to chase down 549. He took five catches in the first innings and completed four more in the next, taking his tally to nine. Before Markram, the record for most catches in a Test match was held by Indian batter Rahane (8 catches vs Sri Lanka, Galle, 2015).

Information Markram surpasses these South African players The South African record for most catches in a Test was jointly held by Bert Vogler (6 vs England in 1910) and Bruce Mitchell (6 vs Australia in 1931). This record was later matched by Jacques Kallis, Graeme Smith, and David Bedingham.