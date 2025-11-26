How India have fared in Tests under coach Gautam Gambhir

India suffered a massive 408-run defeat to South Africa in the 2nd and final Test in Guwahati. Under head coach Gautam Gambhir , Indian cricket has hit a new low after losing their first Test series to South Africa at home since 2000. Amid speculations regarding his tenure, Gambhir said that it is up to the BCCI to decide his future. Have a look at India's Test record under him.

Home record 10 losses in 19 Tests Gambhir was appointed Team India's head coach across formats in July last year. He replaced Rahul Dravid, whose tenure saw India win the ICC T20 World Cup that year. Under Gambhir, India have played 19 Tests across two seasons, losing 10 of those (Draws: 2). Notably, India also suffered two series sweeps at home during this period - first against New Zealand (0-3) in 2024 and now against South Africa (0-2).

Information What about home Tests? With Gambhir at the helm, India have played four of their six Test series at home. They lost five of their nine Tests at home in this period, hitting a new low. Before this period, India were invincibles at home.

Test run India's Test run under Gambhir Under Gambhir's first assignment as head coach (2024), India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in the home Test series. However, New Zealand handed India a 0-3 series defeat in their own backyard. India were whitewashed for the first time in a three-Test series at home. Later that year, India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under (1-3). They fared well on the England tour, drawing the five-match series 2-2. After beating West Indies 2-0 at home, India lost 0-2 to South Africa.