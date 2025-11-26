Biggest defeat margins for Team India in Tests (by runs)
The Indian cricket team suffered a mammoth 408-run defeat against South Africa in the 2nd Test of the 2025 two-match series in Guwahati. India were bowled out for a paltry score of 140 after the Proteas set a target of 559. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now India's biggest Test defeat margin in terms of runs. We decode India's biggest defeat margins (by runs).
#1
408 runs against South Africa, 2025
South Africa scored 489 in the 1st innings, riding on a century from Senuran Muthusamy. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen scored 93 runs. In response, Jansen's six wickets helped the Proteas bowl India out for 201. Tristan Stubb's 94 helped South Africa score 260/5d as the visitors set a 559-run target. India were bowled out for 140 runs with Simon Harmer taking 6/37.
#2
342 runs against Australia, 2004
The third Test of the 2004 series between India and Australia handed the visitors a whopping 342-run victory. The 4-match Test series saw Australia win 2-1 and they sealed the series in Nagpur. Australia scored 398/10 with India responding with a score of 185. Jason Gillespie took a fifer. Australia scored 329/5d next before bowling India out for 200 and sealing a 342-run win.
#3
341 runs against Pakistan, 2006
Pakistan won the three-match Test series against India by a 1-0 margin in 2006. The victory came in the third Test match held in Karachi. Pakistan scored 245/10 in the 1st innings before India managed 238/10. In the 3rd innings, a score of 599/7d took the steam out of India. The visitors were folded for 265 as they suffered a 341-run defeat.