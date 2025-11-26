Biggest defeat margins for Team India in Tests (by runs)

The Indian cricket team suffered a mammoth 408-run defeat against South Africa in the 2nd Test of the 2025 two-match series in Guwahati. India were bowled out for a paltry score of 140 after the Proteas set a target of 559. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is now India's biggest Test defeat margin in terms of runs. We decode India's biggest defeat margins (by runs).

#1 408 runs against South Africa, 2025 South Africa scored 489 in the 1st innings, riding on a century from Senuran Muthusamy. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen scored 93 runs. In response, Jansen's six wickets helped the Proteas bowl India out for 201. Tristan Stubb's 94 helped South Africa score 260/5d as the visitors set a 559-run target. India were bowled out for 140 runs with Simon Harmer taking 6/37.

#2 342 runs against Australia, 2004 The third Test of the 2004 series between India and Australia handed the visitors a whopping 342-run victory. The 4-match Test series saw Australia win 2-1 and they sealed the series in Nagpur. Australia scored 398/10 with India responding with a score of 185. Jason Gillespie took a fifer. Australia scored 329/5d next before bowling India out for 200 and sealing a 342-run win.