Decoding clean sweeps suffered by India at home in Tests

Team India suffered a mammoth 408-run defeat against South Africa in the 2nd Test of the two-match series in Guwahati. With this defeat, India were beaten 2-0 by the Proteas of their 2025 tour of the nation. South Africa had earlier beaten India by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. This is the 3rd time India were clean swept at home (Tests).

#1 2025 - India 0-2 South Africa The 2025 Test series between India and South Africa saw the visitors tame India 2-0 and solidify 2nd place in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship. India, who did a reasonable job at Eden Gardens for most part, failed to chase down a 124-run target, perishing for 93. In Guwahati, India managed 201 and 140 after SA's scores of 489 and 260/5d.

#2 2024 - India 0-3 New Zealand The 2024 three-match Test series between India and New Zealand saw the visiting side dish out a commendable 3-0 win. The 1st Test in Chennai saw India get bowled out for 46 in the 1st innings and New Zealand gained control thereafter. The 2nd Test saw India fail to chase a 359-run target. The third match saw India fail to chase a 147-run target.