In a shocking turn of events, India recorded their lowest-ever total in home Tests with a score of 46.

The team struggled against New Zealand's seamers, with four of the top seven Indian batters, including Virat Kohli, departing for a duck.

Despite a brief stand for the final wicket, India's innings closed with a disappointing total, marking a historic low for the team.

New Zealand made the most of overcast conditions in Bengaluru (Image source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

India record their lowest-ever total in home Tests (46): Stats

By Parth Dhall 01:17 pm Oct 17, 202401:17 pm

What's the story India have slumped to their lowest-ever total in home Tests after New Zealand thrashed them on Day 1 of the 1st Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwi seamers made the most of the overcast conditions after Indian captain Rohit Sharma elected to bat. India have been bundled out for 46, with only Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant reaching double figures.

Total

A forgettable record for India

As mentioned, India have recorded their lowest total in Test cricket at home. The previous-lowest was 75 against the West Indies in Delhi in 1987. This is also India's third-lowest total overall in the longest format, only 36 against Australia in Adelaide (2020) and 42 against England at Lord's (1974). India have recorded no one other sub-50 total in the format.

First hour

India were down to 10/3 in first hour

Rohit and Jaiswal faced the wrath of New Zealand seamers as the red cherry moved both ways. The duo gathered just nine runs in the first six overs before Tim Southee knocked over Rohit. Virat Kohli (0), who came in next, fell to William ORourke in the ninth over. Sarfaraz Khan was the next Indian batter to depart, also for a duck.

Information

Three wickets for 10 runs or below

As per Cricbuzz, India lost three wickets for 10 runs or fewer (10/3) in home Tests for the third time since 1990. Notably, 10 runs are also the lowest at the fall of third wicket for India since September 2018.

Dismissals

A flurry of wickets in second session

Jaiswal and Pant survived the next few overs following a rain break. However, William ORourke handed India another blow after dismissing Jaiswal for 13(63). India were down to 33/5 with the dismissal of KL Rahul in the 23rd over. Ravindra Jadeja also departed before tea. The second session started with back-to-back dismissals of Ravichandran Ashwin and Pant. Bumrah's departure left India reeling at 40/9.

Information

A brief stand for final wicket

Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj saved India from recording their second-lowest total in Test cricket. The duo added six runs for the final wicket, propelling India to 50. Henry sent Siraj packing to close India's innings.

Feats

Other unwanted numbers for Team India

According to Cricbuzz, this is the first time that four of the top seven Indian batters have departed for a duck in a home Test - Kohli (0), Sarfaraz (0), KL Rahul (0), and Ravindra Jadeja (0). Notably, 34 runs are the lowest at the fall of sixth wicket for India at home since 1969. The previous-lowest was 27 against New Zealand in Hyderabad.