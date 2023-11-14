World Cup 2023: Can New Zealand snap India's unbeaten run?

Sports

By Parth Dhall 01:11 pm Nov 14, 202301:11 pm

India and New Zealand will clash at the Wankhede Stadium on November 15

India and New Zealand will square off in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 1st semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India are the only unbeaten side with nine consecutive wins. On the other hand, New Zealand reached the semis as the fourth-placed side. India earlier beat the Kiwis in the league stage. The two sides also met in the 2019 WC semi-final.

A look at the head-to-head record

The two sides have clashed in a total of 117 ODIs, with India winning 59 of them. While New Zealand have won 50 matches, one encounter ended in a tie. As many as seven matches were abandoned. India have a 30-8 win-loss record against New Zealand at home. Meanwhile, the Black Caps lead 4-5 in ODI World Cups.

Second-most consecutive wins in a WC edition

India have defeated each of their opponents in WC 2023 so far, claiming convincing wins. They have become the first side to win nine successive round-robin encounters in a World Cup edition. Moreover, India now have the second-most consecutive wins in a single World Cup edition. Australia won 11 matches each in their 2003 and 2007 World Cup-winning campaigns.

NZ seal semis berth despite faltering

New Zealand sat atop in the first half of World Cup 2023. The Black Caps won their opening four encounters. However, defeats to India, Australia, South Africa, and Pakistan derailed their campaign. The Kiwis faced an exit scare, but a convincing win over Sri Lanka helped them seal the semis spot. As mentioned, New Zealand qualified as the fourth team.

Joint-most semi-final appearances in ODI WCs

New Zealand have the joint-most semi-final appearances in ODI World Cups (nine) along with Australia. It is worth noting that NZ have lost the most semi-finals (six out of eight). Their only two wins came in 2019 and 2015.

The memories of 2019 WC semi-final

Although India carry the 'invincibles' tag, the gloomy memories of the 2019 World Cup semi-final accompany them. New Zealand successfully defended 239, bowling India out for 221 on the reserve day (rain). The painful run-out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni shattered billions of hearts. Interestingly, India were the table-toppers, and New Zealand finished fourth in that edition too. NZ then played the final against Australia.

India avenged the loss in WC 2023

India avenged their loss from the 2019 World Cup semi-final after beating New Zealand in Dharamsala. The Men in Blue chased 274, with Virat Kohli slamming a fine 95(104). Although India lost six wickets, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja smashed an unbeaten 39(44). Earlier, Mohammed Shami took a splendid five-wicket haul. India claimed their first World Cup win over New Zealand in 20 years.

A look at India's star performers

Kohli is the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2023. He has smashed 594 runs from nine matches at 99.00 (two tons and five half-centuries). Rohit Sharma, who has been playing impactful knocks, owns 503 runs at 55.88 (one ton and three fifties). Each of India's five specialist bowlers has at least 10 wickets (Jasprit Bumrah, Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Siraj).

A look at New Zealand's top performers

Youngster Rachin Ravindra is the only New Zealand player to have scored over 500 runs in World Cup 2023 (565 runs at 55.88). Ravindra broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition before turning 25. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner now has the joint-most wickets by a spinner for New Zealand in a World Cup edition (16).

Key milestones on offer

Both Kohli and Ravindra are in contention to break Tendulkar's record for scoring the most runs in a World Cup edition (673 in 2003). Ravindra could be the first Kiwi batter with 600 runs in an edition. Bumrah could become the second Indian bowler with 20 or more wickets in a World Cup. Zaheer Khan picked up 21 wickets in India's WC-winning 2011 campaign.