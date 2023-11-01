Quinton de Kock averages 61.46 in India (ODIs): Key stats

1/6

Sports 2 min read

Quinton de Kock averages 61.46 in India (ODIs): Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:21 pm Nov 01, 202306:21 pm

De Kock has been sensational in India (Photo credit: X/@SA20_League)

Quinton de Kock played a solid knock versus New Zealand in match number 32 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Pune on Wednesday. De Kock smashed a 114-run knock to notch his fourth century in the 2023 World Cup. He also added 200 runs for the second wicket alongside fellow centurion Rassie van der Dussen. We decode De Kock's stats in India.

2/6

De Kock hammers his 6th ODI ton in India

De Kock owns six ODI tons in India, including four in the ongoing World Cup. In 19 matches, the southpaw has raced to 922 runs at 61.46. Barring his two ODI tons versus India, he has registered centuries versus Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and now New Zealand. Barring his home soil, De Kock's next best runs tally has come in India.

3/6

1,500 ODI runs in Asia for De Kock

De Kock has also gone past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now owns 1,579 runs at 49.34 with the help of eight tons and two fifties.

4/6

500 runs in the 2023 World Cup

De Kock has become the first player in the 2023 World Cup edition to register 500-plus runs (545). His scores read: 100 vs SL, 109 vs AUS, 20 vs NED, 4 vs ENG, 174 vs BAN, 24 vs PAK, and 114 vs NZ*.

5/6

De Kock registers these records with a fluent century

De Kock now owns 21 ODI centuries, going level with Herschelle Gibbs. Only Hashim Amla (27) and AB de Villiers (25) have scored more ODI tons for South Africa. De Kock equaled the record of Kumar Sangakkara in terms of tons in a single WC edition (4). Sangakkara achieved it in 2015. India's Rohit Sharma leads the show with 5 centuries in 2019.

6/6

SA post a mammoth 357/4 versus NZ

De Kock added a record 200-run stand alongside Dussen for the second wicket after SA lost Temba Bavuma. De Kock's knock was laced with 10 fours and three sixes. He was dismissed in the 40th over. SA added 100-plus runs in the final 10 overs. Dussen fell for 133 and David Miller hit a solid 30-ball 53. SA reached 357/4 in 50 overs.