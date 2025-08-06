AC Milan sign Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari for €39m
What's the story
AC Milan have officially announced the signing of Swiss midfielder Ardon Jashari from Club Brugge. The deal, which is worth €39 million, as per Fabrizio Romano, was finalized after months of negotiations between the two clubs. This transfer makes Jashari Milan's fourth most expensive signing in history and their fifth acquisition this summer, following Luka Modric, Samuele Ricci, Pervis Estupinan and Pietro Terraciano.
Career progression
Jashari had a stellar season in Belgium
Jashari, 23, had a stellar season in Belgium where he won the Pro League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards. He helped Club Brugge win the 2024-25 Belgian Cup. His impressive performance caught AC Milan's attention and after long negotiations, his dream move to San Siro has finally materialized. The Swiss international has signed a five-year contract with the Italian club. He has signed a contract until June 2030 with his shirt number set to be 30.
Information
A look at the youngester's club career stats
Jashari made 52 appearances in all competitions for Club Brugge last season, scoring 4 times. Before that, he played for Luzern, in the Swiss Super League. He scored 9 times in 102 matches.
Twitter Post
Signing!
Midfield power incoming 🇨🇭💥#WelcomeJashari pic.twitter.com/GUpFSWvwdj— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 6, 2025