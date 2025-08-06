AC Milan sign Club Brugge midfielder Ardon Jashari for €39m

Career progression

Jashari had a stellar season in Belgium

Jashari, 23, had a stellar season in Belgium where he won the Pro League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards. He helped Club Brugge win the 2024-25 Belgian Cup. His impressive performance caught AC Milan's attention and after long negotiations, his dream move to San Siro has finally materialized. The Swiss international has signed a five-year contract with the Italian club. He has signed a contract until June 2030 with his shirt number set to be 30.