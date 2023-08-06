Serie A 2023-24: Five new signings to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 06, 2023 | 02:49 am 3 min read

Christian Pulisic joins AC Milan from Chelsea for £18.8m

The last four seasons in the Serie A have seen four different winners. However, before that, Juventus had dominated the league by winning it nine times in a row. But the tide has shifted and Napoli were crowned champions last season. While the Partenopei haven't shown much activity in the summer transfer window, their rivals have struck some good deals. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Serie A has lost its pulling power in the last few years. Teams have refrained from breaking the bank for their targets. They have done their business smartly by signing free agents or scouting youngsters. AC Milan are very active this summer as the 2021-22 Serie A champions aim to reclaim their crown We present the top five players to watch out for.

El Bilal Toure, Atalanta

Young striker El Bilal Toure has joined Atalanta for £25m from Almeria. The Malian will replace Rasmus Hojlund, who has left for Manchester United. His big physical frame helps Toure to win aerial duels. He is also reliable with his passing. He can be the perfect player for hold-up play for manager Gian Piero Gasperini. In 22 appearances for Almeria, Toure netted seven goals.

Samuel Chukwueze, AC Milan

AC Milan have bolstered their attack by signing Samuel Chukwueze for €28m. The forward has netted 13 goals while setting up 11 assists last season for Villareal. Chukwueze has great speed, a bag full of tricks and a wicked left foot. His speed allows him to get past defenders with ease. He has represented Villareal 207 times, scoring 37 goals while providing 31 assists.

Timothy Weah, Juventus

Timothy Weah has completed his move to Juventus from LOSC Lille for £10.3m. Weah represented Lille in 107 appearances, scoring eight times. He won the Ligue 1 title with them in the 2020-21 season. Predominantly a winger, who can also slot in as a full-back with aplomb, Weah relies on his speed, intelligence and versatility. He will be replacing veteran Juan Cuadrado in Turin.

Tijjani Reijnders, AC Milan

Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has made the move to AC Milan from AZ Alkmaar for €20m. The Dutchman will replace Sandro Tonali, who has left for Newcastle United. A sensational ball progressor who has great vision and creativity to light up the Milan midfield. His tenacity and work rate will also aid Milan. In 128 appearances for Alkmaar, he scored 13 goals (15 assists).

Christian Pulisic, AC Milan

After four seasons at Chelsea, Christian Pulisic moved to AC Milan for £18.8m. He represented the Blues in 145 matches, scoring 26 goals and providing 17 assists. Keeping his injuries aside, Pulisic is a great playmaker coupled with decent dribbling attributes. He can feature on either flank, allowing flexibility to Stefano Pioli. He will be looking to rediscover his form in Serie A.

