Serie A, Milan go third after beating Verona 2-1: Stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 17, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Sandro Tonali netted his seventh goal in Serie A (Source: Twitter/@acmilan)

AC Milan overcame Verona 2-1 to stitch a three-match winning streak in Serie A 2022-23. An own goal from Miguel Veloso put the Rossoneri up 1-0 in the ninth minute before Koray Gunter scored an equalizer for the hosts. After a dismal first half, Milan muscled their way to find a late winner, thereby handing an agonizing defeat for Verona. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Olivier Giroud played in Rafael Leao, who attempted a cross that got deflected by Veloso into his own net. Nonetheless, Gunter helped the hosts level the scenes soon enough with Fabio Depaoli's assist. Gunter looked resolute and put Milan's defense under the cosh with a few more close attempts before Tonali's late finish sealed the fate.

Duo Tonali, Gunter ink laud-worthy records

As per Opta, Tonali has scored three of his seven Serie A goals against Verona at Bentegodi Stadium. Besides, the 22-year-old owns 10 assists across 105 Serie A appearances. Meanwhile, Gunter is only the third German player to score in Serie A with Verona, after Hans-Peter Briegel (12) and Thomas Berthold (2). It was also his maiden goal in Serie A across 111 appearances.

Milan Records galore for Milan

As per Opta, Milan are the only unbeaten side in away matches in the top five European leagues in 2022 (excluding the current newly promoted teams). Milan have won at least seven of their opening 10 games of a Serie A season in three successive campaigns for the first time (8 in 2020-21 and 9 in 2021-22).

Standings Milan jump to the third spot in Serie A standings

Milan have mustered 23 points, with seven wins, two draws, and a loss. They rank third, behind Napoli (26) and Atalanta (24). The Rossoneri, however, have the joint-worst defense among the top five ranked sides alongside Udinese, having conceded 10 goals already. Meanwhile, relegation-facing Verona are seated 18th with five points (W1, D2, L7).