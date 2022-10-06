Sports

Erling Haaland smashes Champions League record as Manchester City win

Erling Haaland smashes Champions League record as Manchester City win

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 06, 2022, 02:21 pm 3 min read

Haaland has enjoyed himself at Man City (Photo credit: Twitter/@ChampionsLeague)

Erling Haaland scored a brace in Manchester City's 5-0 mauling of FC Copenhagen on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season. Haaland has been in devastating form this season since joining the Premier League champions. He has already amassed 19 goals in all competitions. With his brace against Copenhagen, Haaland has smashed new UCL records. We decode the same.

Information 3rd player to attain this record

As per Opta, Haaland is now the third player to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League appearances for an English club, after Marouane Chamakh for Arsenal and Ferran Torres for Manchester City.

Do you know? Unique UCL record scripted by Haaland

Haaland has now scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in the UEFA Champions League. He has a goals per game record of 1.27. As per Opta, there are 98 teams with a worse goals per game record than him in the competition.

Feats Other crucial feats registered by Haaland

As per Opta, since failing to score or assist against Manchester City in April for former club Borussia Dortmund, Haaland has since been directly involved in 41 goals in his last 23 appearances in home games at club level (35 goals, 6 assists). As per Squawka, Copengahen are the 11th side against whom Haaland has scored a goal in the Champions League.

Goals Haaland leads the scoring chart in 2022-23

Haaland has scored five goals in the Champions League 2022-23 season. He has also managed 14 goals from just 8 games in the Premier League. He has a seven-goal advantage over Robert Lewandowski (12) for Barcelona in terms of most goals scored in all competitions by players from Europe's top five leagues this season.

UCL Haaland surpasses Rivaldo and Suarez

Haaland (28) has surpassed the likes of Rivaldo and Luis Suarez in terms of UCL goals (27 each). He has also equaled former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs (28 goals). Haaland had earlier scored 8 UCL goals for Red Bull Salzburg and another 15 for Borussia Dortmund. He has smashed five goals for Manchester City.

Match City thump Copenhagen 5-0

Joao Cancelo's low cross found Haaland in space and the youngster made no mistake from what was his first touch of the game. Haaland tapped in a loose ball next. A double deflection off Denis Vavro and then David Khocholava saw the ball on its way into the net to see City lead 3-0. Riyad Mahrez made it 4-0 before setting up Julain Alvarez.

Proceedings City top Group G; Bellingham scripts UCL history

Man City are top of Group G with nine points from three games. Dortmund are second with six points after routing Sevilla 4-1. Jude Bellingham scored for the German side and made one assist. As per Opta, Bellingham has become the first mid-fielder in Champions League history to score in three consecutive appearances while still a teenager.

Poll How many Champions League goals will Haaland score this season?