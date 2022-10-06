Sports

India Capitals annihilate Bhilwara Kings to clinch LLC 2022

India Capitals clinched the second edition of the Legends League Cricket after thrashing Bhilwara Kings in the final. The Gautam Gambhir-led side put up a dominant show and recorded a 104-run triumph. Ross Taylor was the star of the night, having scored 82 off just 41 balls. The Kings never looked in the hunt while chasing 212 and subsequently suffered a humiliating defeat.

Proceedings How did the match pan out?

India Capitals got off to a horrendous start while batting first. Rahul Sharma and Monty Panesar left Capitals tottering at 21/4. Taylor then joined forces with Mitchell Johnson and the duo played fiery knocks. Taylor's 82, Johnson's 63 and Ashley Nurse's 42* meant the Capitals finished at 211/7. In reply, the Kings lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for just 107.

Stats Ross Taylor's superlative feats

Taylor recorded the sixth-highest individual score in this year's LLC (82). The fourth-highest score (84) also belongs to him, which came in the Qualifier. The former New Zealand international also slammed his third fifty of the season, joint most alongside Hamilton Masakadza and William Porterfield. His strike rate of 178.26 is also the second-highest in the tournament. Ashley Nurse (197.6) tops the chart.

Feats Ashley Nurse continues his golden run

While Taylor was exceptional in this year's LLC, Nurse's batting numbers are at another level. He finished as the fifth highest run-getter of the tournament with 247 runs in seven games. His average and strike rate of 197.6 and 247 are also the highest among batters who have scored at least 50 runs in the competition. The West Indies star was just dismissed once.

Bowling Feats Pravin Tambe, Rahul Sharma's milestones in the final

Coming to the bowling department, veteran leg-spinner Pravin Tambe took two wickets in the contest. He joined Fidel Edwards as the highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps. While Rahul Sharma ended up on the losing side, the leggie recorded the joint second-best figures (4/30) in the tournament. While he shares the feat with Fidel Edwards, Pankaj Singh (5/26) tops the chart.

Individual Awards Who bagged the individual awards?

With 278 runs in nine outings, Yusuf Pathan finished the highest run scorer. He was also named the Player of the Series. Kevin O'Brien recorded the highest individual score, 106 vs India Capitals. Ross Taylor was adjudged the Player of the Match in the final clash. Fidel Edwards and Pravin Tambe jointly finished as the most successful bowlers with 11 wickets apiece.