'Thama' first-look: Rashmika Mandanna's Tadaka radiates royal witch energy

The first look of actor Rashmika Mandanna from the upcoming horror-comedy Thama has been unveiled. Produced by Dinesh Vijan 's Maddock Films , the film will see Mandanna play a character named Tadaka. The makers shared her look on social media, describing her as "Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran (first ray of hope)." The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

Look unveiled Look at Mandanna's character in 'Thama' Mandanna's look from Thama features her with a serious expression, an intense demeanor, and a dark, mystical background. Her attire gives off regal vibes, and her hands are positioned as if she's a sorceress spelling magic. The first glimpse of her character has already piqued the interest of audiences, promising an exciting horror-comedy experience. The official teaser for Thama will be released on Tuesday at 11:11am.

Genre success Rise of horror-comedy genre in India The horror-comedy genre has witnessed immense popularity in India recently, with films like Stree, Bhediya, and Munjya leading the way. Maddock Films has been a pioneer of this trend, creating a distinct "Horror Comedy Universe" that has consistently produced successful films. Thama is the latest addition to this universe.

Film details Other character posters were also released; 'Thama' premieres on Diwali Apart from Mandanna and Khurrana, Thama also stars veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. First look posters for Rawal (as Ram Bajaj Goyal) and Siddiqui (as Yakshashan) were also dropped on Monday. Although the makers have not revealed much about the plot, early reports suggest that Thama will explore the terrifying story of a vampire. The film is set to release on Diwali.