Gulzar's birthday: Revisiting lyricist's timeless Bollywood songs Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Gulzar, born August 18, 1934, is celebrating his 91st birthday today.

Known for weaving Hindi and Urdu into unforgettable Bollywood songs since his debut in 1963 with "Mora Gora Rang Laile," he's given us classics like "Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Nahin."

His lyrics often reflect on partition and identity, drawing from his roots as someone who described himself as "culturally Muslim."