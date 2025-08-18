Gulzar's birthday: Revisiting lyricist's timeless Bollywood songs
Gulzar, born August 18, 1934, is celebrating his 91st birthday today.
Known for weaving Hindi and Urdu into unforgettable Bollywood songs since his debut in 1963 with "Mora Gora Rang Laile," he's given us classics like "Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa Nahin."
His lyrics often reflect on partition and identity, drawing from his roots as someone who described himself as "culturally Muslim."
His journey, personal life, legacy
Gulzar's journey from Delhi to Mumbai shaped his writing. Beyond music, his poetic dialogues in films and ads have left a lasting mark.
On the personal front, even after separating from actress Rakhee, he supported their daughter Meghna (now a film director), balancing discipline with freedom.
His words continue to inspire new artists and audiences alike.