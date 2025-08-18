Next Article
'Tribanadhari Barbarik' starring Sathyaraj gets new release date
Heads up, movie fans: the Telugu film Tribanadhari Barbarik, starring Sathyaraj and Satyam Rajesh, won't be hitting theaters on August 22 as planned.
The team decided to delay the release by a week—so now it's coming out on August 29, 2025—to avoid clashing with three other small-budget Telugu films dropping on the same day.
Trailer generated positive buzz around film
The trailer has already sparked buzz thanks to its mix of crime drama and mythological vibes.
Sathyaraj takes on a unique role as a grandfather fighting to save his kidnapped granddaughter, with Vassishta Simha and Satyam Rajesh rounding out the cast.
With all the hype around the trailer, shifting the date is seen as a smart move for both audiences and business.