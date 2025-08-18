'I felt...': Farhan responds to Naseeruddin Shah criticizing his acting   

Comments

Shah could have spoken to me personally: Akhtar

Akhtar added, "I felt that this person doesn't respect you... so why should I reach out to a person who doesn't respect me?" He also pointed out that if Shah had genuine concerns about his acting, he could have expressed them more personally. "He knows my dad, Shabana, my mom and me... we worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, so it would have been the easiest thing for him to say that I want to speak to you."