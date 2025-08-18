'I felt...': Farhan responds to Naseeruddin Shah criticizing his acting
What's the story
Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar has responded to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's critical comments about his acting and films. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Akhtar said that he didn't feel Shah's remarks came from a place of respect or constructive intent. "I felt that it didn't come from that place. I just felt it was just like a statement thrown out publicly." This was also why the Don director never contacted Shah over the comments.
Comments
Shah could have spoken to me personally: Akhtar
Akhtar added, "I felt that this person doesn't respect you... so why should I reach out to a person who doesn't respect me?" He also pointed out that if Shah had genuine concerns about his acting, he could have expressed them more personally. "He knows my dad, Shabana, my mom and me... we worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, so it would have been the easiest thing for him to say that I want to speak to you."
Background
This is what Shah had said about Akhtar
To recall, in a 2013 interview with Times of India, Shah had said, "Farhan Akhtar's films I don't care for. I liked his first film, Dil Chahta Hai. I'm not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him." Meanwhile, Akhtar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 120 Bahadur, which will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.