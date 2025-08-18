'Thama' first-look: Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok is a broody vampire
What's the story
Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next big project, Thama, which will be released on Diwali 2025. The film is the next big offering of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe and will drop its full teaser on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers unveiled Khurrana's first look as Alok in the movie on Monday.
Character reveal
Khurrana looks spooky yet charismatic in his 1st look
The actor's character, Alok, is described as "Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed" or humanity's last hope. The image portrays him as chilling yet charismatic with a spooky vibe. In the background of the picture, a teaser of the title song can be heard where voices scream "Thama, Thama." The World of Thama, aka the teaser, will be released on Tuesday at 11:11am.
Film details
Everything to know about 'Thama'
Thama will continue Maddock Films's supernatural universe, which includes films like Stree and Bhediya. The first glimpse, narrated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, introduced Thama as the most powerful creature in this universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, the film blends supernatural romance with modern-day Delhi and flashes back to the Vijayanagara Empire.