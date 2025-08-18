'Thama' will release on Diwali 2025

'Thama' first-look: Ayushmann Khurrana's Alok is a broody vampire

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:05 pm Aug 18, 202505:05 pm

What's the story

Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next big project, Thama, which will be released on Diwali 2025. The film is the next big offering of Maddock Films's horror-comedy universe and will drop its full teaser on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the teaser release, the makers unveiled Khurrana's first look as Alok in the movie on Monday.