Senna Hegde announces new film 'Avihitham' Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Director Senna Hegde, best known for his National Award-winning "Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam," has announced his next project, "Avihitham."

The film will feature Unni Raja and Ranji Kankol in important roles, with the screenplay co-written by Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera from a story by Kalathera.