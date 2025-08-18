Next Article
Senna Hegde announces new film 'Avihitham'
Director Senna Hegde, best known for his National Award-winning "Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam," has announced his next project, "Avihitham."
The film will feature Unni Raja and Ranji Kankol in important roles, with the screenplay co-written by Hegde and Ambareesh Kalathera from a story by Kalathera.
Crew and production details
"Avihitham" brings back familiar collaborators—Sreeraj Raveendran as creative director who has handled camera with Ramesh Mathews, plus music from Sreerag Saji.
The movie is produced by E4 Experiments, Imagin Cinemas, and Marley State of Mind.
Fun fact: Hegde recently made his acting debut in Aashiq Abu's "Rifle Club."