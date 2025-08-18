Next Article
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Netflix debut: 'Kapil Show' special episode drops
Paytm's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is stepping onto Netflix with a special episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, premiering August 23.
The just-dropped trailer teases stories from Sharma's journey and how Paytm shook up digital payments in India.
Episode to spotlight Paytm's recent comeback
Sharma's Netflix appearance comes right after Paytm Payments Services got the Reserve Bank of India's green light to operate as a Payment Aggregator—a big move that lets them bring more merchants onboard.
The episode also spotlights Paytm's comeback this year, including Sharma handing over shares to SEBI to show their focus on compliance, and highlights how Paytm continues leading India's merchant payments game.