Why Helen Mirren believes 'Bond has to be a guy' 

Dame Helen Mirren, the Oscar-winning actor, recently voiced her opinion on the ongoing debate about the next James Bond . In an interview with Saga Magazine, she said that "James Bond has to be a guy," adding that "it just doesn't work" if a woman takes on this iconic role. "You can't have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Past remarks Mirren would rather have focus on real female spies Speaking to The London Standard, Mirren had explained that she has never liked the franchise for its portrayal of women. So, she would rather have it continue with a male lead and have filmmakers focus on real female spies instead. She added that women have always played an "incredibly important part" in the Secret Service. Notably, Halle Berry, Die Another Day star, also supported a male actor taking on the role at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Franchise transition Meanwhile, Bond reboot preparations are on Mirren's comments come as Amazon MGM Studios gears up to produce the next James Bond film, which will be the 26th in the series. The studio has promised a "fresh" take on the franchise while honoring its "legacy." Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders, is set to write this new installment. Meanwhile, former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan also expressed his support for a male actor continuing in this role. Recently, Mirren and Brosnan have co-starred in The Thursday Murder Club.