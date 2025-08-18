Next Article
Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' release date announced
Vijay Antony is back with his 25th film, Shakthi Thirumagan, hitting theaters on September 19, 2025.
This action thriller—directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman—dives into a national scam where politicians, cops, and everyday people are all chasing a mysterious mastermind named Kittu.
Antony takes on a layered role as a hustler, gangster, and trickster.
OTT details: When and where to watch
Once its theatrical run wraps up, Shakthi Thirumagan will stream on JioHotstar—so you can catch all the action and drama from your couch.
Did you know? 'Shakthi Thirumagan' was originally titled 'Parasakthi'
For Telugu audiences, the film switched its original title Parasakthi to avoid legal trouble and box office clashes.
The project is produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation with music by Antony himself.