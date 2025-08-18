Vijay Antony's 'Shakthi Thirumagan' release date announced Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Vijay Antony is back with his 25th film, Shakthi Thirumagan, hitting theaters on September 19, 2025.

This action thriller—directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman—dives into a national scam where politicians, cops, and everyday people are all chasing a mysterious mastermind named Kittu.

Antony takes on a layered role as a hustler, gangster, and trickster.