'Thama': Ayushmann Khurrana is vampire Alok in Maddock's supernatural saga
Ayushmann Khurrana just got a dramatic makeover as Alok, a vampire and humanity's last hope, in Maddock Films's upcoming movie Thama.
The first look shows him with a cool, mysterious vibe, set to the haunting chant of "Thama, Thama."
The teaser drops this Tuesday.
'Thama' teaser: Film set to continue Maddock's supernatural universe
The teaser—narrated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—will introduce Thama as the most powerful creature in Maddock's supernatural universe (think Stree and Bhediya).
Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ayushmann, the film mixes supernatural romance with modern-day Delhi and flashes back to the Vijayanagara Empire.
Thama is set for a Diwali 2025 release.