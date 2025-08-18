'Thama': Ayushmann Khurrana is vampire Alok in Maddock's supernatural saga

'Thama' teaser: Film set to continue Maddock's supernatural universe

The teaser—narrated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui—will introduce Thama as the most powerful creature in Maddock's supernatural universe (think Stree and Bhediya).

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Ayushmann, the film mixes supernatural romance with modern-day Delhi and flashes back to the Vijayanagara Empire.

Thama is set for a Diwali 2025 release.