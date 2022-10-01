Sports

CPL 2022: Jamaica Tallawahs crowned champions, beat Barbados Royals

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 01, 2022, 11:55 am 2 min read

Jamaica Tallawahs clinched their third CPL title (Source: Twitter/@wiplayers)

Jamaica Tallawahs won the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after beating Barbados Royals in the final at Providence Stadium, Guyana. An unbeaten 82 from Brandon King helped the Tallawahs chase 162. Earlier, Fabian Allen and Nicholson Gordon took three wickets each. For the Royals, Azam Khan starred with a 51-run knock. Tallawahs clinched their third CPL title, having earlier won in 2013 and 2016.

Match How did the match pan out?

Kyle Mayers-led BR made a stunning start after electing to bat. Mayers and Rahkeem Cornwall shared a 63-run stand before the duo departed in quick succession. Although Azam Khan smashed 51, the Royals suffered a collapse. Allen bowled brilliantly, taking three wickets. In response, Tallawahs made it one-sided despite losing Kennar Lewis early. King and Shamarh Brooks guided them to glory (162/2).

Information Tallawahs achieve this feat

The Tallawahs have become the first team to win the CPL after finishing fourth in the league stage. They won just four matches and lost five, while one of them was abandoned. Meanwhile, the Royals topped the table with eight wins.

King Player of the Tournament

Brandon King was adjudged the Player of the Tournament. The right-handed batter finished as the leading run-scorer. He smashed 422 runs from 12 matches at an average of 38.36. King struck at 135.26, striking 45 fours and 18 sixes. Mayers followed King with 366 runs. Johnson Charles and Faf du Plessis were the only others to have slammed over 300 runs this time.

Wickets CPL 2022: Alzarri Joseph topped the wickets column

Saint Lucia Kings' Alzarri Joseph finished as the highest wicket-taker of CPL 2022. The right-arm pacer snapped up 18 wickets from 10 matches at an average of 15.00. The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/17 against Trinbago Knight Riders). Imad Wasim and Jason Holder follow Joseph in terms of wickets. They took 17 wickets each in the tournament.

Winners CPL winners (2013-2022)

As stated, Jamaica Tallawahs have won their third CPL title. A look at CPL winners - 2013: Jamaica Tallawahs, 2014: Barbados Tridents, 2015: T&T Red Steel, 2016: Jamaica Tallawahs, 2017: Trinbago knight Riders, 2018: Trinbago knight Riders, 2019: Barbados Tridents, 2020: Trinbago Knight Riders, 2021: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, 2022: Jamaica Tallawahs.