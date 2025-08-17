Finance Ministry chairs meeting with public-sector banks after record profits

PSBs reported a record profit of ₹44,218 crore in Q1

The Indian Finance Ministry has scheduled a meeting with the heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on August 20. The meeting will be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju. It is aimed at reviewing the financial performance of these banks for the first quarter of FY25-26, according to PTI. The review comes after PSBs reported a record profit of ₹44,218 crore in Q1, an 11% year-on-year (YoY) increase.