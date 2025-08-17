Foxconn is now making iPhone 17 in Bengaluru

Foxconn , the world's largest iPhone manufacturer, has started operations at its Bengaluru facility. The plant is the company's second-largest manufacturing unit outside China and is located in Devanahalli near Bengaluru . The facility was set up with an investment of $2.8 billion (approximately ₹25,000 crore). According to PTI, Foxconn's Bengaluru unit has started producing iPhone 17 on a small scale.

Operational challenges Production issues resolved The production at Foxconn's Bengaluru unit was briefly interrupted when hundreds of Chinese engineers left abruptly. However, the company has managed to fill this gap by bringing in experts from different locations, including Taiwan. The plant is now back on track with the production of iPhone 17, in addition to its Chennai unit's output.

Production increase Apple aims to boost iPhone production in 2025-26 Apple is reportedly looking to ramp up its iPhone production this year, targeting 60 million units. This is a significant jump from the 35-40 million units it produced in 2024-25. The company had already assembled 60% more iPhones worth an estimated $22 billion in India for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

Production confirmation Tim Cook confirms iPhones made in India Apple CEO Tim Cook confirmed that most of the iPhones sold in the US during June 2025 were made in India. He made this announcement after the company's financial results were announced on July 31.