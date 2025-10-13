'Frivolous man': Annu Kapoor recalls awkward interaction with Nawazuddin

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently opened up about a disappointing experience with acclaimed performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui . Speaking on a podcast hosted by journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Kapoor recalled being invited to an event in Goa where he was asked to interview Siddiqui on stage. While he was initially impressed by Siddiqui's educational qualifications, a Master's degree in Chemistry, his admiration soon faded. Here's why.

Unpleasant encounter 'It's a very cheap type of comment' Kapoor said, "He was not responding much, so I thought to lighten the situation a bit and ask about his love life." "When I asked him about his relationships, he replied, 'Many came and went.' The way he said it gave me the impression that he is a frivolous type of man." "What do you mean by 'many came and went?' It's a very cheap type of comment," Kapoor added.

One-sided conversation 'He disrespected himself' Kapoor agreed with Mishra's observation that they didn't hit it off. He revealed the conversation was mostly one-sided. "He didn't have any answers to my questions, so I had to keep speaking. Later, the organizers complained, saying, 'Sir, you were the only one talking.'" "What kind of person have you brought for an interview if he has nothing to say? How would he disrespect me? I would have thrown him out if he did. He disrespected himself."