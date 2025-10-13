'Final Destination: Bloodlines' streaming on JioCinema from this date

Bloodlines has been a box office hit—earning about ₹76 crore in India and becoming the country's second-biggest Hollywood horror film after The Conjuring 2. Worldwide, it pulled in $314.9 million, with a record-breaking $51.6 million opening weekend for the franchise and an estimated $75 million profit.

Streaming details and critical reception

If you're into suspenseful horror with creative death scenes, this one's worth checking out—especially since critics have given it a strong 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

With its streaming debut on JioHotstar (plus options to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV), catching up with Final Destination: Bloodlines is easier than ever.