'Final Destination: Bloodlines' streaming on JioCinema from this date
The sixth movie in the Final Destination horror series, Bloodlines, is set to stream on JioHotstar in India from October 16.
This sequel picks up the franchise's signature fate-versus-death storyline. It first hit Indian theaters back in May 2025.
Box office success story
Bloodlines has been a box office hit—earning about ₹76 crore in India and becoming the country's second-biggest Hollywood horror film after The Conjuring 2.
Worldwide, it pulled in $314.9 million, with a record-breaking $51.6 million opening weekend for the franchise and an estimated $75 million profit.
Streaming details and critical reception
If you're into suspenseful horror with creative death scenes, this one's worth checking out—especially since critics have given it a strong 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
With its streaming debut on JioHotstar (plus options to rent or buy on Prime Video and Apple TV), catching up with Final Destination: Bloodlines is easier than ever.