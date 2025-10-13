Mumbai: Jimmy Shergill's father dies at 90

Sardar Satyajit Singh Shergill, the father of Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill , has passed away at the age of 90. According to a report by Film Information, he died on October 11. The bhog and antim ardas for him will be held on October 14 from 4:30pm to 5:30pm at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai. May his soul rest in peace.

Family history Know more about the actor's father Shergill, who was born in a Sikh family, hailed from Deokahia village in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. He is the great-nephew of the late Amrita Shergill, one of India's greatest women artists. In an interview with The Times of India, Jimmy had spoken about his strained relationship with his father over his decision to cut his hair during his teenage years.

Hair controversy Jimmy on his estranged relationship with father Jimmy earlier told Times of India, "I wore a turban till I was about 18, till it became really difficult for me to manage washing and wearing one in a hostel." "Of course, it was many other things too, but I asked my dad casually on one of his trips to my hostel and decided to cut my hair one day." "Not just my parents, but my entire family did not talk to me for a year-and-a-half properly after that."