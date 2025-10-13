Why is MTV shutting down music channels across Europe?

It's the end of an era. MTV, the world's first 24-hour music broadcaster, is shutting down five music channels by December 31, 2025. The decision was announced by Paramount Global, MTV's parent company. The closure will impact several spin-off channels in Europe , such as MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live. This move is part of a larger restructuring plan by Paramount aimed at cost-cutting and adapting to the shift from traditional TV to streaming.

Channel continuity Phased shutdowns expected to start in the UK and Ireland Despite the impending closure of the spin-off channels, the flagship MTV channel, MTV HD, will remain operational, reported the BBC. However, it has been largely devoid of music content for years now, focusing instead on reality programming such as Catfish, Geordie Shore, and The Challenge. The shutdowns are expected to be implemented in phases, starting with the United Kingdom and Ireland before spreading to other parts of Europe and beyond.

Corporate realignment Global cost-cutting strategy by Paramount The decision to axe the channels is part of Paramount's global cost-saving strategy after its recent merger with Skydance Media. The company is realigning its international operations by cutting underperforming channels and instead investing in its streaming platform, Paramount+. In early 2025, MTV's UK production unit reportedly underwent staff reductions and programming cutbacks as part of this strategy, reported The 49th Street. Paramount aims to cut costs by as much as $500M across its global portfolio, per BBC.

Channel evolution Shift from music to reality programming MTV, which started broadcasting in 1981, has undergone several changes over the years. Initially a platform for artists to connect with fans through music videos, it gradually shifted toward reality programming to garner viewership. The UK network removed most music video blocks from its main channel in 2011, moving them to spin-off channels such as MTV Music and Club MTV. Now, digital platforms have rendered them mostly obsolete.