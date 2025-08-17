India's forex reserves surge $4.7B to hit $693.6B

In the week ending August 1, India's forex reserves had dropped by $9.3 billion. This was mainly due to the central bank's efforts to prevent the rupee from depreciating against the dollar.

Reserve breakdown

Foreign currency assets and gold reserves

The RBI's data shows that foreign currency assets, which make up over 84% of the total reserves, increased by $2.4 billion in the week ending August 8. These assets are held as a multi-currency portfolio of major currencies such as US dollar, Euro, British pound, and Japanese yen but expressed in dollar terms. Gold reserves also increased by $2.2 billion to $86.2 billion during this period.