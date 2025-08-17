'Babli Bouncer' actor Abhishek to join 'Bigg Boss 19': Report

The source added, "The deal has been finalized, and Abhishek is looking forward to showing viewers a different side of himself. He sees this as a golden opportunity to reach a wider audience beyond films and television." The upcoming season will start on August 24, with Salman Khan returning as the host. Gurucharan Singh, Ashnoor Kaur, and Gaurav Khanna, among others, are expected to be a part of the show.

Career focus

Bajaj's recent comments about 'BB 19'

Interestingly, in a recent conversation with IANS, Bajaj spoke about his potential participation in the show. He said, "Bigg Boss is a show in which contestants are put into an extreme situation, which you hardly experience in your real life." "I don't find myself very comfortable with the concept. But I don't believe in running away from challenges, so I can't say if it may happen or not to me in future."