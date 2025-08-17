Elvish house shooting: Shocking CCTV footage shows attackers raining bullets

In a shocking incident, three masked assailants opened fire at the residence of controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on Sunday morning. The attack occurred around 5:30am when the assailants, riding motorcycles, unleashed over two dozen bullets at Yadav's house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as Yadav was not present during the incident. The CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online.

Footage analysis CCTV footage captured the entire incident CCTV footage from the scene shows three masked men arriving at Yadav's house on a motorcycle around 5:30am. A few minutes later, two of them started firing bullets at the residence. After a brief pause, they continued shooting. One of the assailants even stood on the main gate and opened fire. The attackers fled immediately after the incident.

Twitter Post Take a look at the shocking footage here 🚨 Firing at Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Home



CCTV shows 3 masked bikers firing 25–30 rounds at YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s house early morning.

No injuries reported.

Police investigating. #ElvishYadav #gurugrampolice pic.twitter.com/cQ7OhDsHYW — The Bharat Show (@the_bharat_show) August 17, 2025

Gang's statement Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the attack Hours after the incident, the Himanshu Bhau gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing on social media, accusing Yadav of promoting illegal betting apps. The post featured two gun illustrations and read "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020." The gang is reportedly led by Portugal-based fugitive gangster Himanshu. Meanwhile, Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, who was inside the house during the attack, said they heard a sound around 5:30am and found that bullets had been fired.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway, case to be registered after complaint A police team rushed to the scene immediately after the firing, collected forensic samples, and started scanning CCTV footage from the area. Gurugram Police PRO Sandeep Kumar confirmed that three masked miscreants opened fire outside Yadav's residence in Sector 57. He added that a case will be registered once a formal complaint is filed by Yadav's family. The investigation is currently underway. Yadav has not yet commented on the incident.