A massive manhunt has been launched by local police

Shots fired at Elvish Yadav's Gurugram home; investigation underway

By Isha Sharma
Aug 17, 2025
09:30 am
Gurugram witnessed a shocking incident on Sunday morning when three unidentified assailants opened fire at the residence of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav. The attack took place between 5:00am and 6:00am, with the attackers firing around two dozen bullets before fleeing the scene, said reports. A massive manhunt has been launched by local police to nab the assailants.

No official statement from Yadav yet

The police have reached Yadav's residence and are currently investigating the scene. The motive behind the attack is still unclear, and no official statement has been issued by Yadav yet. No injuries were reported. Sandeep Kumar, PRO Gurugram Police, told ANI that Yadav was not at his residence at the time of the firing.

Yadav's father explains what happened 

Take a look at Yadav's career 

Yadav, who has been mired in several controversies throughout his career, shot to nationwide fame through his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is also known for his viral vlogs and music videos. Recently, he won MTV Roadies (Gang leader) and Laughter Chefs -Unlimited Entertainment.