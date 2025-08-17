'Mass Jathara' is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu

Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' pushed to October: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:17 am Aug 17, 202509:17 am

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's upcoming film, Mass Jathara, is unlikely to meet its planned release date of August 27, 2025. The delay is attributed to unfinished production work caused by an ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry. Some sequences and songs are reportedly still awaiting filming. The movie is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, with Fortune Four Cinemas also involved.