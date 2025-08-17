LOADING...
Ravi Teja's 'Mass Jathara' pushed to October: Report 
By Isha Sharma
Aug 17, 2025
09:17 am
What's the story

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's upcoming film, Mass Jathara, is unlikely to meet its planned release date of August 27, 2025. The delay is attributed to unfinished production work caused by an ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry. Some sequences and songs are reportedly still awaiting filming. The movie is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments, with Fortune Four Cinemas also involved.

Release plans

New release date to be announced soon

Despite the production delays, Mass Jathara is still eyeing a theatrical release. The film's team is expected to announce a new date soon. Mass Jathara was originally set to release on August 27, 2025, and is now likely postponed to October 20, per 123Telugu. Meanwhile, Teja was last seen in Mr. Bachchan.

Delay reasons

Ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry

The ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry is demanding better working conditions. While pay raises have been agreed upon, disagreements over work hours and hiring terms are reportedly holding things up. This has pushed back the release of Mass Jathara. The film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo.