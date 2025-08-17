Next Article
YouTuber Armaan Malik's 1st wife, Payal, is pregnant
YouTuber Armaan Malik's family is trending again, but this time it's about baby news.
After fans speculated that his second wife Kritika was pregnant, she clarified on Instagram that it's actually Armaan's first wife, Payal Malik, who's expecting.
This will be Payal and Armaan's fourth child together.
Payal earlier opened up about her struggles
Payal opened up in a vlog about her 15-year struggle with fertility challenges, including IVF, before finally getting pregnant, earning lots of support and congratulations from viewers.
Some people questioned the timing of the pregnancy, but many fans are happy for the couple.
The Malik family often shares their personal life online, keeping followers invested in every update.