AI is generating fake autobiographies of famous athletes

AI can whip up dozens of short books within days after a big match or event. These books often skip original research and sometimes reuse covers or include mistakes—like using the wrong sport's images. Since July 2025 alone, one anonymous author has published over 45 AI-written titles covering everyone from athletes to politicians.

Amazon doesn't tell buyers if a book was made with AI

With so many AI-made biographies flooding the market, it's getting harder for readers to know which stories are legit. This puts the credibility of all biographies at risk.

While Amazon does remove flagged AI-generated books, it doesn't tell buyers if a book was made with AI—making it tricky for everyone to keep track as this tech keeps evolving.