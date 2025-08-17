Wendy Williams spotted after news of her dementia diagnosis

Williams is still fighting to end her conservatorship

Williams is still battling to end a conservatorship set up in 2022 over concerns about her finances.

She's openly unhappy with her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter is backing her by suing Morrissey to end the arrangement.

Fans and supporters have rallied around Williams both online and in person, calling for her right to make her own choices.