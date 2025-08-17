Next Article
Wendy Williams spotted after news of her dementia diagnosis
Wendy Williams, the former talk show host, was spotted out with friends in New York after reports that doctors have confirmed her diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and aphasia.
Even with this tough news, she seemed upbeat during the dinner, showing her signature spirit hasn't faded.
Williams is still fighting to end her conservatorship
Williams is still battling to end a conservatorship set up in 2022 over concerns about her finances.
She's openly unhappy with her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.
Her ex-husband Kevin Hunter is backing her by suing Morrissey to end the arrangement.
Fans and supporters have rallied around Williams both online and in person, calling for her right to make her own choices.