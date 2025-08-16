SS Rajamouli's 'Rao Bahadur' teaser release date is here
Get ready—SS Rajamouli is dropping the first teaser for the Telugu period drama Rao Bahadur on August 18 at 11:07am.
Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainments, this film is set for a summer 2026 release.
The teaser will finally give fans a glimpse into a mysterious story.
First look of the film was unveiled in July
The first look/poster shows Satyadev as an elderly king, dressed in a purple kurta and gold jewelry, with kids climbing his turban surrounded by peacock feathers.
The tagline "Doubt is a Demon" hints at mind games and suspense, suggesting a setting in the world of fading royalty.
Everything to know about the film
Filming is already more than halfway done. Smaran Sai handles the music, Kartik Parmar is behind the camera, and Shilpa GNS takes care of costumes.
Rao Bahadur will hit screens in Telugu with subtitles in multiple languages next summer.