SS Rajamouli's 'Rao Bahadur' teaser release date is here Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Get ready—SS Rajamouli is dropping the first teaser for the Telugu period drama Rao Bahadur on August 18 at 11:07am.

Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainments, this film is set for a summer 2026 release.

The teaser will finally give fans a glimpse into a mysterious story.