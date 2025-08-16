Chinese actor Zhao Lusi claims agency forced her undergo exorcism Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has come forward with serious claims against her agency, Tianjin Galaxy Cool Entertainment Culture Media Co Ltd.

She shared that during a mental health crisis in December 2024, instead of getting medical help, she was locked in a hotel room and made to go through an exorcism by a shaman.

Hospital records show she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression.