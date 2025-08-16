Next Article
Chinese actor Zhao Lusi claims agency forced her undergo exorcism
Chinese actress Zhao Lusi has come forward with serious claims against her agency, Tianjin Galaxy Cool Entertainment Culture Media Co Ltd.
She shared that during a mental health crisis in December 2024, instead of getting medical help, she was locked in a hotel room and made to go through an exorcism by a shaman.
Hospital records show she was diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression.
Agency fined her for taking a break
Even though the agency had promised to support her mental health, they fined Zhao 2 million yuan (about US$280,000) for stepping away from work.
She also described years of verbal and physical abuse at the company, and said she regretted renewing her contract.
Reports suggest Zhao is the main source of income for her agency.