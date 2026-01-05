Musk shares tips to create AI images with Grok Imagine

Elon Musk , the tech billionaire and founder of xAI, has shared tips on using their image tool, Grok Imagine. The guide was originally posted by AI enthusiast @karatademada and has since gone viral. It emphasizes that better prompting can greatly enhance AI-generated images and videos. The key takeaway? Think like a director instead of just typing basic prompts.

Prompt crafting Crafting detailed prompts for better results The guide stresses the importance of crafting detailed prompts to get more cinematic results. For instance, instead of simply saying "A woman walking on a street," users are encouraged to describe the scene in detail. A better prompt would be: "Cinematic shot of a woman walking alone on a rainy Paris street at night, reflections of neon lights on wet pavement." This approach gives Grok Imagine more context and direction for creating stunning images and videos.

Emotional depth Infusing emotion into prompts The guide also highlights the importance of infusing emotion into prompts. Instead of using plain words, users are encouraged to use more expressive ones. For example, instead of saying "A happy girl under the sun," a better prompt would be: "Close-up of a carefree young woman laughing under golden sunlight." This approach gives Grok Imagine more context and direction for creating stunning images and videos.

Technical details Utilizing camera and photography terms The guide also emphasizes the importance of using camera and photography terms in prompts. This helps Grok Imagine understand how to frame a scene. Examples include: "Wide establishing shot of a futuristic city skyline at dawn," or "Low-angle cinematic shot of a hero standing on a rooftop overlooking the city." These technical details give the image more depth and storytelling potential.

Consistency strategy A structured approach for consistent results To simplify prompting, the guide recommends a five-part structure: what is happening, visual style, mood, lighting and camera view. This method ensures users get more consistent results with Grok Imagine. For example, instead of a simple prompt like "A samurai standing on a foggy mountain ridge," one could use this structure to provide more detail and context for the AI model.