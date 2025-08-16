Next Article
IDSFFK: Rakesh Sharma to receive Lifetime Achievement Award
The International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) is giving its Lifetime Achievement Award to documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma.
The event runs August 22-27 in Thiruvananthapuram.
Sharma's work stands out for tackling tough social justice issues—he'll receive ₹2 lakh, a certificate, and a statuette as part of the honor.
His work has sparked conversations, brought change
Sharma's films don't shy away from hard topics. His most famous work, Final Solution (2004), dug deep into the 2002 Gujarat riots and was even banned before winning big at home and abroad.
He's also helped shape Indian TV and continues to make new documentaries despite health struggles.
IDSFFK will showcase his journey—a reminder that bold storytelling can spark real conversations about change.