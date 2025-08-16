Naga Chaitanya adds BMW M2 coupe to his luxury garage Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya just brought home a brand-new BMW M2 coupe, adding even more style to his already impressive lineup of cars.

He was recently seen at Hyderabad airport behind the wheel of the metallic gray sports car, there to pick up his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

The M2 stands out for its bold looks and sharp performance—definitely not your average ride.