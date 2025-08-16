Naga Chaitanya adds BMW M2 coupe to his luxury garage
Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya just brought home a brand-new BMW M2 coupe, adding even more style to his already impressive lineup of cars.
He was recently seen at Hyderabad airport behind the wheel of the metallic gray sports car, there to pick up his wife, actor Sobhita Dhulipala.
The M2 stands out for its bold looks and sharp performance—definitely not your average ride.
But 1st, check out the coupe's price and performance
The BMW M2 coupe comes in at ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).
Under the hood, it packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine pushing out 473hp and 600 Nm torque, sprinting from 0-100km/h in just four seconds (automatic) or 4.2 seconds (manual).
That's some serious speed for this segment.
Actor already owns several high-performance machines
Chaitanya's garage is every car lover's dream: he owns a Ferrari 488 GTB, Land Rover Defender 110, Toyota Hilux, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS worth over ₹3.5 crore (2024 model).
He's also got luxury SUVs like the Toyota Vellfire and superbikes including MV Agusta F4, Triumph Thruxton R, and BMW R nineT—proof that he truly loves high-performance machines.