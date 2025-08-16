'Itti Si Khushi' trailer: Sumbul's Anvita tackles adulting with siblings Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

In the trailer for Itti Si Khushi, we are introduced to Anvita (played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a 21-year-old in Mumbai who suddenly finds herself raising her four younger siblings after their mom leaves.

The series, which seems to be inspired by the Turkish show Bizim Hikaye, dives into what it means to put family first and how strong sibling bonds can be.