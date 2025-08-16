Next Article
'Itti Si Khushi' trailer: Sumbul's Anvita tackles adulting with siblings
In the trailer for Itti Si Khushi, we are introduced to Anvita (played by Sumbul Touqeer Khan), a 21-year-old in Mumbai who suddenly finds herself raising her four younger siblings after their mom leaves.
The series, which seems to be inspired by the Turkish show Bizim Hikaye, dives into what it means to put family first and how strong sibling bonds can be.
Series to stream on Sony LIV, OTTplay Premium
The trailer highlights Anvita's daily challenges—balancing her own dreams with caring for her siblings, all while dealing with a troubled father who risks their home.
Through it all, her determination stands out.
Itti Si Khushi premieres August 18, 2025 on Sony SAB and will stream on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium the same day.