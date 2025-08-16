Ramya Krishnan joins Allu Arjun-Atlee's film: Report 

Actor Ramya Krishnan, best known for her role as Rajamata Sivagami Devi in the Baahubali franchise, has joined the cast of Allu Arjun 's upcoming film AA22xA6, reported PeepingMoon. The film is directed by Atlee and is currently being shot in Mumbai. This will be Krishnan's first collaboration with both Arjun and Atlee.

Ensemble cast A look at the film's ensemble cast Krishnan's casting comes as a major addition to the already star-studded ensemble of AA22xA6. The film stars Deepika Padukone and reportedly also features Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor. The production team has planned an extensive shooting schedule through 2025 with a grand theatrical release expected in late 2026.

Film details Film is set in a parallel universe: Reports AA22xA6 is being described as a high-concept, VFX-heavy spectacle set in a parallel universe. The film's action sequences are being shot with Arjun and Thakur in key roles. To enhance the film's action elements, Atlee has enlisted the help of top Hollywood stunt choreographers like Spiro Razatos, who has worked on films such as Captain America: Civil War and Jawan.