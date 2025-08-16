'The Bengal Files' is truth, not propaganda: Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has defended his upcoming film The Bengal Files amid mounting controversy surrounding the project. Speaking to News18, he said the film is based on what he calls the "Bengal genocide" of August 16, 1946. He alleged that nearly 40,000 people were killed that day, with another 40,000 jumping into the Hooghly River. The movie stars Anupam Kher , Pallavi Joshi, and Mithun Chakraborty .

Historical event Agnihotri blames Suhrawardy for 'genocide' Agnihotri has blamed Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, whom he called the "butcher of Bengal," for the "genocide." He also expressed disappointment that young people in Bengal are unaware of this history and its communal implications. "Bengal has never been free of communal politics... We have presented documented evidence of the killings and the communal riots that followed," he said.

Trailer controversy A multiplex backed out of screening, claims Agnihotri Agnihotri also spoke about the numerous challenges he faced during the trailer launch in Kolkata. He alleged that a multiplex had initially agreed to host the event but backed out at the last minute, as did others. "How is this possible?... Ultimately, we were forced to release the trailer in a hotel. Why is a government so afraid of one film?" he asked.

Event disruption Unidentified individuals disrupted event, says filmmaker During the trailer launch at the hotel, Agnihotri claimed that unidentified individuals disrupted the event. He also criticized the West Bengal government for this disruption, calling it "dictatorship/fascism." "I have just got to know that some people came here (event venue in a private hotel) and cut all the wires. I don't know on whose orders this is happening," he said during the screening.

Challenges Agnihotri alleges 'political pressure' against project In another recent interview with IANS, the director said, "Organizers told me that they can't show it because of political pressure. Then we talked to another multiplex chain. They also told us that there is a lot of political pressure, and we will get stuck in a lot of trouble." "Why do they want to stop this film? Why do they want to suppress my voice? If this is not a dictatorship, then what is it called?"

Propaganda claims If Bengal continues like this, it will become Kashmir: Agnihotri Agnihotri dismissed allegations that he is spreading propaganda and creating communal enmity. He pointed to recent unrest during the panchayat polls in Bengal and a rape-murder incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, asking if they were his responsibility, too. He argued that the real problem is Bengal's changing demographics, a trend he says started in 1947 and 1971. "If this continues, Bengal will become another Kashmir," he warned.

Uncanny prediction Riot in Murshidabad after film's release Agnihotri also shared an uncanny incident where his film showed communal tension in Murshidabad due to demographic changes, and soon after, an actual riot broke out there. He said, "What we depicted on screen became a reality." He claimed that even while shooting the film, the police attempted to halt their progress.

Film approval Film has been cleared by the CBFC, says Agnihotri Despite concerns that the film could spark unrest, Agnihotri remains undeterred, noting that it has already been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification. He declared, "No matter how many FIRs are filed, I will ensure this film reaches the people." He ended with an emotional appeal for his Bengali identity, saying, "I am as much Bengali as anyone else and I will fight for this truth to be known." The movie releases on September 5.